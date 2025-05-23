Fujitsu to supply components for Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar

Lockheed Martin and Japan’s Fujitsu have signed an MOU establishing Fujitsu as a source for the SPY-7 Subarray Suite Power Supply Line Replaceable Unit (PS LRU). Purchase orders in support of the Aegis System Equipped Vessel program are anticipated later in 2025, according to a media release.

Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 solid-state radar technology empowers users to respond swiftly and decisively to evolving threats. With advanced detection and tracking capabilities, SPY-7 effectively counters complex threats, enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets.

“By locally manufacturing critical components for the SPY-7 radar, Japan can have complete confidence that this system will be fully supported and sustained for decades to come,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. “We are honored to play a role in shaping the future of Japan’s defense industry and proud to contribute to the growth of the defense employment landscape in the country.”

“Fujitsu is honored to contribute to the manufacturing of the SPY-7 radar, especially in the production of the PS LRU, a critical component of the system,” said Tsuneo Hayashi, corporate executive officer, SEVP, Fujitsu Limited. “Fujitsu will further expand its collaboration with Lockheed Martin on the SPY-7 radar, contributing to its sustainment in Japan and helping to strengthen national security.”

In 2024, the two companies signed a previous MOU to expand Lockheed Martin’s Industrial Cooperation goals for expanding its solid-state radar production and sustainment in Japan.

The collaboration demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to growing the defense workforce and further developing the production and sustainment of key components for its SPY-7 radar product line, the media release said.

For more than 30 years, Lockheed Martin has supported Japan’s national security through the delivery of highly capable systems and sensors for the Kongo, Atago and Maya class destroyers.