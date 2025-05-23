ENGIE teams up with CBRE for 2.4 GW battery storage portfolio in US

ENGIE North America has entered into a partnership with funds managed by CBRE Investment Management (CBRE IM) on a portfolio of battery storage assets in Texas and California.

This transaction is one of ENGIE’s largest operating portfolio partnerships in the US. ENGIE will retain a controlling share in the portfolio and will continue to operate and manage the assets, the company said in a media release.

ENGIE, a multinational utility company, is headquartered in Courbevoie, France. ENGIE North America is based in Houston, Texas.

The 2.4 GW portfolio consists of 31 projects in operation in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and California Independent System Operator (CAISO) territories.

“We are delighted that ENGIE and CBRE IM are partnering in this industry-leading transaction, supporting 2.4 GW of storage that will support the growing demand for power in Texas and California. The scale of this portfolio reflects ENGIE’s commitments to meeting the energy needs of the US and increasing the resilience of the ERCOT and CAISO grids,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP, ENGIE North America. “CBRE IM’s investment reflects their confidence in ENGIE’s proven track record in developing, building, operating and financing renewable assets, both in North America and globally.”

ENGIE has more than 11 GW of renewable production and battery storage in operation or construction in North America. This transaction supports ENGIE’s strategy in North America by simultaneously recycling capital and adding a leading, globally recognized investor to ENGIE’s select pool of partners, the media release said.