UST, an American digital transformation solutions company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s T-Works to accelerate product innovation in the manufacturing and engineering sectors in India.

T-Works is a prototyping centre and Manufacturing Knowledge Partner set up by the government of the southern Indian state of Telangana to encourage startups and MSMEs.

UST will serve as the systems integrator, offering end-to-end solutions and providing a launch pad for T-Works startups to scale up, specifically in areas such as Automotive AI platforms, Semiconductor ATE frameworks, and Smart Factory integration, according to a media release.

This partnership combines UST’s digital, AI, and systems integration capabilities with T-Works’ prototyping infrastructure and strong startup ecosystem. By blending UST’s IoT-driven digital prototyping capabilities with T-Works’ physical manufacturing strengths, customers in the automotive, semiconductor and manufacturing sectors are expected to benefit from up to 45% faster hardware-to-digital integration.

Shared-risk innovation models and joint IP ownership will enable an estimated 40% reduction in R&D costs, making advanced prototyping and digital transformation accessible to startups, MSMEs, and large enterprises. In addition, UST’s customers will gain a first mover advantage through priority access to AI-optimized CNC workflows, early GaN power device prototypes, and subsidized use of UST’s semiconductor design libraries.

“We are pleased to partner with T-Works in a collaboration that brings together UST’s deep expertise in systems integration and T-Works’ advanced prototyping capabilities. By bringing together physical manufacturing capabilities and digital simulation models, we’re creating a powerful ‘phygital’ innovation platform,” Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said. “This partnership not only drives faster and more cost-effective product development but also empowers startups and enterprises to scale breakthrough ideas into market-ready solutions.”