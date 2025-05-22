Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian semiconductor plant

A statement posted Wednesday on the Ukrainian military’s Telegram channel said ten drones reached the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant, resulting in a fire. The plant is described by Ukraine as one of Russia’s leading producers of semiconductor devices and components, and a supplier to companies producing Russian fighter jets and missiles.

“This is one of the leading enterprises in the Russian Federation in the field of development and production of semiconductor devices and components,” the Ukrainian military said in its statement, according to a Reuters report.

Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov stated in a Telegram post that several private residential buildings, as well as the Bolkhov Semiconductor Devices Plant, were damaged in the large-scale attack. He added that work is currently underway at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack. No casualties have been reported.