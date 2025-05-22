Rotakorn sees a bright future – with sustainability in focus

“2024 was a fairly calm year. You could tell the market was basically taking a bit of a pause,” says Sebastian, but he emphasises that 2025 is already showing signs of recovery.

Following a first quarter marked by increased activity and rising demand, a positive shift in market dynamics is clearly noticeable. “It’s heading in the right direction, and you can really feel the change—it’s definitely different now.”

But it’s not just about sales figures and recovery for Rotakorn. A strong focus on sustainability has begun to permeate the company’s strategy, something that becomes apparent as soon as you visit their booth.

“Sustainability is super important to us—from climate-adapted deliveries to reduced energy consumption,” Sebastian explains.

A concrete part of this initiative is the company's work with surplus components from OEM and EMS companies around the world. By giving these components a “new life,” Rotakorn contributes to a circular approach to component handling—an initiative they refer to as the ECO-Gains chain.

“We buy a lot of surplus stock and resell it to companies that can actually use it—instead of it just sitting unused somewhere,” says Sebastian. This operation is currently managed by a dedicated team of three.

The response from customers has been clear: sustainability is no longer a “nice-to-have,” but an expectation.

“It comes up in nearly every customer conversation. Companies are looking for suppliers who take sustainability seriously.”

As we wrap up the interview and look ahead to the rest of the year, Sebastian remains cautiously optimistic.

“I think it will end on a very positive note.”