IBM and Deca to launch advanced chip packaging in Quebec

The collaboration centres on Deca’s M-Series Fan-out Interposer Technology (MFIT), a platform designed to support high-performance applications such as AI, HPC, and data centres. The agreement marks a further expansion of IBM’s advanced packaging capabilities at Bromont, one of North America’s largest semiconductor assembly and test sites

MFIT uses embedded bridge die to create high-density, low-latency connections between chiplets, offering a lower-cost alternative to full silicon interposers. According to the companies, this approach improves signal integrity and allows for more flexible and scalable chip designs.

IBM’s facility in Bromont has received recent investments to expand its role in chiplet integration and packaging. The site has been active in semiconductor packaging for more than 50 years and is now positioned as a regional centre for advanced packaging development.

“Advanced packaging and chiplet technology are critical for faster, more efficient computing solutions in the age of AI. Deca will help ensure IBM’s Bromont facility remains at the forefront of these innovations, strengthening our commitment to helping our clients bring products to market faster and deliver better performance for AI and data-heavy applications,” said Scott Sikorski, Head of Business Development for Chiplets & Advanced Packaging at IBM, in a press release

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the partnership or a timeline for the manufacturing ramp-up.