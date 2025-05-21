Nearfield, A*STAR IME to partner on chip metrology tech research

Dutch advanced semiconductor metrology firm Nearfield Instruments and the A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (A*STAR IME) of Singapore, a public sector R&D agency, have signed a multi-year research collaboration agreement to drive innovation in semiconductor metrology technologies.

By leveraging Nearfield Instruments’ expertise in high-precision metrology and A*STAR IME’s cutting-edge semiconductor research, the partnership will accelerate the development of advanced metrology solutions that enable efficient AI chip production, according to a media release.

The rapid rise of AI is driving an explosive demand for compute power, presenting opportunities for innovation in semiconductor technology. As traditional semiconductor scaling reaches its limits, the industry is turning to heterogeneous integration — the advanced packaging of different types of chips into a single system — to achieve exceptional compute performance and enhanced energy efficiency. This shift introduces greater complexity in manufacturing and underscores the critical importance of process control and precision metrology to ensure production yield and efficiency.

“AI is changing everything but its success depends on compute efficiency as well as manufacturing efficiency,” said Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments. “Nearfield enables the AI revolution by providing the metrology solutions needed to tackle the challenges of heterogeneous integration, with a specific focus on hybrid bonding. By ensuring precision and reliability, we help manufacturers scale AI chips efficiently, improve yields, and reduce energy waste. Our collaboration with A*STAR IME strengthens our ability to develop breakthrough solutions for the future of AI-driven computing.”

“A*STAR IME works closely with industry partners to translate research into impactful solutions for the global semiconductor industry,” said Terence Gan, Executive Director of A*STAR IME. “Our collaboration with Nearfield Instruments will drive innovation in metrology, to achieve the high yield and energy-efficient manufacturing of AI and high-performance computing chips.”