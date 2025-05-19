Report: Apple partners with Anthropic to build AI coding platform

Apple is partnering with startup Anthropic on a “vibe-coding” software platform that will use AI to write, edit and test code on behalf of programmers, according to Bloomberg.

The system is a new version of Apple’s programming software Xcode, which will integrate Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet model, sources told Bloomberg.

The collaboration with Anthropic shows how the iPhone maker is using AI to enhance its internal workflow in order to accelerate and modernize product development.

In 2024, Apple announced its own AI-powered coding tool for Xcode called Swift Assist, which, however, wasn’t shipped to developers.

The new Apple tool includes a chat interface for programmers to type in requests for code or alterations, and can test user interfaces, the Bloomberg report says.

With competition rising in the generative AI sector, Apple is seeking to team up with AI companies and integrate on-device AI features to boost its offerings.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has announced it’s launching a research preview of Codex, its most capable AI coding agent.

“Codex can perform tasks for you such as writing features, answering questions about your codebase, fixing bugs, and proposing pull requests for review; each task runs in its own cloud sandbox environment, preloaded with your repository,” the ChatGPT maker said in an online post.

Codex is powered by codex-1, a version of OpenAI o3 optimized for software engineering.