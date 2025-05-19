Prometheus, XL Batteries partner to boost data centers’ energy storage

Energy storage company XL Batteries and Prometheus Hyperscale, a developer of sustainable hyperscale data centers, have announced a multi-year agreement to deploy on-site long-duration energy storage systems at data centers.

Global power demand from data centers is forecasted to increase by as much as 165% by 2030. As grid reliability is threatened by aging infrastructure and adoption of intermittent renewable energy resources increases, on-site energy storage will play a critical role helping data center operators such as Prometheus maintain reliable 24/7 operations.

In addition, data centers, particularly those with large clusters, require robust and agile battery solutions to handle the demanding compute load swings. XL Batteries’ non-lithium long-duration energy storage technology, deployed at Prometheus data halls, will safely store and discharge energy on-site to smooth compute load, according to a media release.

“Our Organic Flow Battery will enable Prometheus to improve energy resilience, manage power quality and reduce carbon emissions,” said Tom Sisto, CEO and co-founder of XL Batteries. “Deploying our technology at one of the largest hyperscale campuses in the world validates our vision and accelerates our path to large-scale commercial impact.”

In the first phase of the partnership, XL Batteries will deliver and commission a 333 kW demonstration-scale standalone Organic Flow Battery at Prometheus’ facility in 2027. After that, Prometheus intends to purchase one 12.5 megawatt (MW) / 125 megawatt-hour (MWh) commercial-scale system in 2028 and an additional 12.5 MW / 125 MWh system in 2029.

Going forward, both companies are aligned on a long-term vision for future deployments of XL’s technology at Prometheus facilities, positioning Prometheus at the forefront of next-generation data center resilience and sustainability.

Because XL’s Organic Flow Battery is made from non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive patented organic molecules, it is an ideal choice for Prometheus’ sustainable hyperscale data centers. XL Batteries’ patented chemistry is also derived from abundant, globally ubiquitous feedstocks and geographically diverse materials, insulating Prometheus from price increases due to supply chain fluctuations and geopolitics, the media release said.