XPENG partners with Plugsurfing to enhance charging network

XPENG, a Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets intelligent electric vehicles, has partnered strategically with Plugsurfing, one of Europe’s largest EV charging service providers, to access over 940,000 charging points across 27 countries — creating a powerful, transcontinental charging network that links Europe and Asia.

By leveraging Plugsurfing’s aggregated network in Europe, XPENG enables its users to enjoy a seamless end-to-end charging experience via the in-car system and XPENG app, including one-click navigation and payment, according to a media release.

“The advantages of the cooperation with XPENG and Plugsurfing aggregates 500 leading charge point operators in the EU to provide an advanced charging network to XPENG customers,” the media release said. “Plugsurfing supports over 940,000 charging points across 27 European countries, currently covering more than 85% of the region’s public charging infrastructure, with continuous expansion underway.”

Plugsurfing provides XPENG with its product, the Drive API (Application Programming Interface), to integrate charging station data, including real-time availability, pricing, remote charging start/stop, card-based initiation, payment, and receipt generation.

XPENG customers can easily search for and navigate to charging stations via the vehicle’s touchscreen. The interface displays key information such as the distance to the charging points, the number of charging connectors, charging power, and pricing – making it easy to find the most suitable option on the go, the media release said.

Once at the charging station, from initiation to payment and receipt, the EV charging process can be completed smoothly using the XPENG app or a Plugsurfing charging card.