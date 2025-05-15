Hanwha signs MoU with leading universities to boost defense R&D

Hanwha Aerospace Romania, a subsidiary of South Korean firm Hanwha Aerospace, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pusan National University (PNU) of South Korea and Politehnica University of Bucharest (UPB) of Romania. The agreement seeks to promote education, research, and workforce development across the defense sector.

“The trilateral partnership supports Hanwha Aerospace’s broader localization strategy in Europe by establishing a pipeline of skilled talent and research capabilities to underpin its advanced manufacturing operations,” Hanwha said in a media release.

It directly backs the company’s plans to build a local production facility in Romania for land defense systems, including the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle, further reinforcing Romania’s defense industry ecosystem and supply chain resilience.

Under the MoU, the three parties will collaborate on a broad range of initiatives, including scholarship programs, internships, talent recruitment, defense education, and the future operation of an on-campus R&D center in Romania. These efforts are designed to foster skilled talent and build research capacity, contributing to Romania’s industrial and defense capabilities, the media release said.

This academic partnership builds on Hanwha Aerospace’s growing commitment to Romania, following its 2023 contract worth approximately $1 billion for the supply of 54 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 36 K10 ammunition resupply vehicles. As one of Romania’s largest-ever defense procurements, this agreement underscores Hanwha’s strategic role in strengthening the country’s defense infrastructure — not just through advanced technology, but also through long-term investment in talent, education, and local industry.