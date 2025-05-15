Eureka Robotics, Maruka USA announce distribution agreement

Singapore-based Eureka Robotics, a technology company providing high-precision robotics and AI software and products, and Maruka USA, a specialized distributor of equipment for metal cutting, machining, and injection molding, have announced the signing of a distribution agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maruka USA will represent and distribute the Eureka AI Vision System within Maruka USA’s large customer network and related industry across North America. The Eureka AI Vision System, centered around Eureka Controller and Eureka 3D Camera, enables any engineer to set up high-precision 3D random picking applications in a single afternoon, according to a media release.

Maruka USA brings over 50 years of experience in manufacturing and has a proven track record of serving customers in the automotive, medical, and aerospace sectors. The partnership will involve joint sales initiatives, technical support, and targeted marketing efforts tailored to the North American market.

“We are excited to partner with Maruka USA,” said Pham Quang Cuong, Co-founder and CEO of Eureka Robotics. “Maruka’s large industry network, deep expertise in manufacturing, and strong local and global synergy with Eureka, make them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint in North America.”

“At Maruka USA, we’re always looking for innovative technologies that bring real, measurable value to our customers. Eureka Robotics is doing just that — revolutionizing 3D random picking with a solution that is not only powerful and precise, but also incredibly easy to deploy,” said Kevin Bruce, President of Maruka USA. “For manufacturers in metal cutting and injection molding, where efficient automation can directly impact throughput and profitability, this kind of flexible, intelligent technology is a game-changer. With Eureka’s plug-and-play capabilities, our customers can shorten deployment times, reduce costs, and significantly improve operational performance.”

Maruka USA is a subsidiary of Maruka Corporation headquartered in Osaka, Japan.