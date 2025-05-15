Anyon, YQuantum partner to enable next-gen quantum computers

Anyon Technologies, a quantum computer company headquartered in Singapore, and Swiss quantum technology provider YQuantum have announced a strategic partnership aimed at developing the next generation of scalable superconducting quantum computing systems.

This collaboration symbolizes a significant advancement in building an essential global supply chain tailored specifically for large-scale quantum computing systems and infrastructures.

Under this partnership, Anyon Technologies and YQuantum will combine their cutting-edge technologies to construct advanced quantum computing systems and establish a state-of-the-art quantum testbed for quantum science and application research in Europe, according to a media release.

This initiative underscores the mutual commitment of Singapore and Switzerland industries to fostering a robust and reliable global quantum supply chain necessary for realizing large-scale quantum computing and creating a quantum economy.

“Our collaboration with YQuantum is a transformative step towards accelerating the quantum computing landscape,” said Jie Luo, CEO of Anyon Technologies. “By integrating our advanced quantum computing hardware with YQuantum’s expertise in scalable cryogenic components for quantum signal routing and filtering, we are setting the foundation for a quantum ecosystem capable of supporting increasingly complex demands for quantum computing systems.”

“Working with Anyon Technologies aligns perfectly with our vision to provide highly specialized cutting-edge components essential for scalable quantum computing,” said Christian Jünger, CEO of Yquantum. “This partnership not only strengthens the quantum technology supply chain but also fosters deeper scientific and economic ties between Switzerland and Singapore on critical emerging technologies.”

Together, Anyon Technologies and YQuantum, by delivering large-scale quantum computers, will drive innovation across quantum computing and establish frameworks for practical applications, providing substantial value to end-users and researchers globally in the future, the media release said.