Roboteon, Stellium team up to empower SAP EWM customers

California-based Roboteon, a provider of software platforms for enabling warehouse robotics, has announced a strategic partnership with Texas-headquartered digital supply chain firm Stellium.

Through this partnership, Roboteon significantly expands its capabilities, integrating Stellium’s expertise in SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) to deliver an advanced, AI/ML-based multi-agent orchestration solution. This joint initiative empowers SAP EWM customers considering robotics and other automation to rapidly modernize their warehouse operations, unlocking substantial efficiency and agility, according to a media release.

“We are excited to partner with Stellium to bring together their deep SAP EWM expertise in automated warehouse environments and Roboteon’s SAP-certified fulfillment platform, which provides multi-agent orchestration for robotics and automation,” Roboteon CEO Gana Govind said. “This combination enables enterprises on or considering SAP EWM to accelerate robotics adoption with confidence, ensuring fast and future-ready fulfillment operations.”