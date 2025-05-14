Roboteon, Stellium team up to empower SAP EWM customers
California-based Roboteon, a provider of software platforms for enabling warehouse robotics, has announced a strategic partnership with Texas-headquartered digital supply chain firm Stellium.
Through this partnership, Roboteon significantly expands its capabilities, integrating Stellium’s expertise in SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) to deliver an advanced, AI/ML-based multi-agent orchestration solution. This joint initiative empowers SAP EWM customers considering robotics and other automation to rapidly modernize their warehouse operations, unlocking substantial efficiency and agility, according to a media release.
“We are excited to partner with Stellium to bring together their deep SAP EWM expertise in automated warehouse environments and Roboteon’s SAP-certified fulfillment platform, which provides multi-agent orchestration for robotics and automation,” Roboteon CEO Gana Govind said. “This combination enables enterprises on or considering SAP EWM to accelerate robotics adoption with confidence, ensuring fast and future-ready fulfillment operations.”
“This powerful alliance accelerates SAP digital transformation for our customers, amplifies our capabilities in delivering progressive warehouse robotics solutions, and delivers exceptional warehouse performance with unmatched efficiency,” Stellium CEO Randeep Nambiar said. “Stellium is dedicated to empowering the SAP Digital Logistics ecosystem and our trusted and proven expertise in SAP EWM positions us at the forefront of digital supply chain transformation, delivering exceptional business results.”