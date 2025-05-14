QuantWare, Q-CTRL partner to simplify deployment of quantum computers

QuantWare, a Dutch provider of quantum hardware and creator of the VIO QPU scaling technology, has announced a collaboration with Australian quantum infrastructure software company Q-CTRL to deliver an autonomous calibration solution for its customers.

This partnership directly addresses a critical challenge for QuantWare’s customers: delivering useful results from today’s quantum computing hardware requires laborious, imprecise, and manual tuning of all the various “control knobs” that govern quantum processing unit (QPU) performance.

By integrating Q-CTRL’s autonomous calibration solution, Boulder Opal Scale Up, with its cutting-edge QPUs, QuantWare’s customers will be able to achieve push-button tuneup of their on-premises quantum computers — a critical solution for scaling QPUs, especially those powered by QuantWare’s VIO technology, designed to unlock processors with over 1 million qubits, according to a media release.

‍This new partnership will provide QuantWare’s customers with accelerated system development and maximized QPU Performance.

‍“As we rapidly scale our devices thanks to VIO, tuning up systems built with our QPUs needs to be automated,” said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO of QuantWare. “We are excited not just to use Q-CTRL’s software internally, but especially to help our customers scale their systems faster and with confidence. Boulder Opal with Contralto-A is an extremely powerful combination that will greatly expand the capabilities of our customers.”

“It’s our mission to make quantum technology useful for as many teams as possible,” said Michael J. Biercuk, CEO and Founder of Q-CTRL. “We’re excited to bring our expertise in physics-informed AI and performance management to the products of QuantWare and to all of their customers, so together we can have the biggest possible impact on delivering quantum advantage to the community.”

Q-CTRL is headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and has offices in Los Angeles, Berlin and Oxford (UK).