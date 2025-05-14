GM, LG Energy Solution to make lower cost LMR cells for EVs

General Motors (GM) and battery partner LG Energy Solution are planning to start commercial production of lower-cost cells for EVs at a US plant from 2028.

The two companies will commercialize lithium manganese-rich (LMR) prismatic battery cells for future GM electric trucks and full-size SUVs, in a new battery technology breakthrough.

This builds on a partnership between the two companies to develop prismatic battery cell technology and related chemistries, and on GM’s long legacy of innovation, according to a media release.

GM aims to become the first automaker to deploy LMR batteries in EVs. Ultium Cells, a GM and LG Energy Solution joint venture, plans to start commercial production of LMR prismatic cells in the United States by 2028, with pre-production expected to begin at an LG Energy Solution facility by late 2027.

The final production-design of these LMR battery cells will be validated at GM’s Battery Cell Development Center in Warren, Michigan, which is expected to open earlier that year, as well as LG Energy Solution’s facility, the media release said.

Battery cathodes require materials like cobalt, nickel and manganese, with cobalt being the most expensive. LMR battery cells use a higher proportion of more affordable manganese, while also delivering greater capacity and energy density.

Battery engineers at GM and LG Energy Solution have developed a new LMR prismatic battery cell that unlocks 33% higher energy density compared to the best-performing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based cells — at a comparable cost.

By integrating LMR battery technology and the manufacturing and space efficiency benefits of prismatic cells, GM aims to offer more than 400 miles of range in an electric truck while achieving significant battery pack cost savings compared to today’s high-nickel pack.

“We’re pioneering manganese-rich battery technology to unlock premium range and performance at an affordable cost, especially in electric trucks,” said Kurt Kelty, VP of battery, propulsion, and sustainability at GM. “As we look to engineer the ideal battery for each vehicle in our diverse EV portfolio, LMR will complement our high-nickel and iron-phosphate solutions to expand customer choice in the truck and full-size SUV markets, advance American battery innovation, and create jobs well into the future.”