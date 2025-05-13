Drive TLV partners with NXP to advance smart mobility solutions

Drive TLV, an Israeli innovation hub focused on smart mobility, has announced a collaboration with Dutch chip manufacturing and design company NXP Semiconductors.

The partnership aims to accelerate technological advancements in areas such as autonomous driving, radar systems, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and AI-enabled use cases in the automotive sector, according to a media release.

Drive TLV will facilitate collaborations between NXP and participating companies, identifying startups with the necessary capabilities and technologies to tackle industry challenges and bring market-ready solutions to fruition.

NXP will gain access to a vast network of startups, enhancing its reach to cutting-edge technologies across the mobility, automotive, and energy sectors. The cooperation aims to enrich NXP’s wide array of solutions with new and innovative product ideas and concepts, the media release said.

“Drive TLV will further open the door for NXP to collaborations with Drive’s dynamic ecosystem of startups and global partners,” said Martin Gruber, VP of Corporate Strategy at NXP. “This opportunity allows us to explore cutting-edge technologies, and we look forward to all that this collaboration has to offer.”