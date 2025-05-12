Partstat, WIN team up to enhance chip storage solutions
US-based supply chain solutions company Partstat has announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan’s WIN Semiconductors, a pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, to provide long-term storage solutions for semiconductors, including die and wafer banking, to meet the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry.
The partnership between Florida-headquartered Partstat and WIN Semiconductors combines Partstat’s expertise in inventory management and storage with WIN’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. This alliance ensures that customers receive high-quality semiconductor products with reliable long-term storage solutions, addressing critical challenges in the supply chain, according to a media release.
“We are excited to partner with WIN Semiconductors to offer their clients unparalleled storage and banking solutions for their semiconductor needs,” said Dennis Menefee, President and CEO of Partstat. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and reliability for WIN Semiconductors’ customers.”
“With the growing concerns over supply chain risk, many companies are recognizing the need for a secure and flexible supply chain for their products,” said Russ Wagner, Vice President of Business Development for WIN Semiconductors. “This new partnership with Partstat highlights WIN Semiconductors’ commitment to robust supply solutions for our customers. This will enable them to store their die, wafers and mask sets external to Taiwan with easy access while safeguarding their technologies.”