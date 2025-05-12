Partstat, WIN team up to enhance chip storage solutions

US-based supply chain solutions company Partstat has announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan’s WIN Semiconductors, a pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, to provide long-term storage solutions for semiconductors, including die and wafer banking, to meet the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry.

The partnership between Florida-headquartered Partstat and WIN Semiconductors combines Partstat’s expertise in inventory management and storage with WIN’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. This alliance ensures that customers receive high-quality semiconductor products with reliable long-term storage solutions, addressing critical challenges in the supply chain, according to a media release.

“We are excited to partner with WIN Semiconductors to offer their clients unparalleled storage and banking solutions for their semiconductor needs,” said Dennis Menefee, President and CEO of Partstat. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and reliability for WIN Semiconductors’ customers.”