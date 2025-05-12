Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron sign MOU for OEM supply of EV

Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply Mitsubishi Motors with an electric vehicle (EV) model developed by Foxtron and have decided to proceed with further discussions.

The EV model to be supplied to Mitsubishi Motors as an OEM model will be developed by Foxtron, manufactured in Taiwan by Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. (Yulon Motor), and introduced in the Oceania region (Australia and New Zealand) in the second half of 2026, according to a media release.

The vehicle will be developed by Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, manufactured by Yulon Motor of Taiwan and branded Mitsubishi. Foxtron is a Joint Venture between Yulon and Foxconn. Yulon makes Nissans under licence in Taiwan.

The model is part of the product plan announced last year for Australia, extending through 2030. It features excellent driving performance as an EV and an advanced infotainment system, making it optimal for the Oceania region. Based on this MOU, Mitsubishi Motors and Foxtron will proceed with discussions towards a definitive agreement.

“Mitsubishi Motors is advancing its environmental initiatives through the electrification of new models,” Mitsubishi said in the media release. “This effort includes upgrades to the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid EV, and the addition of hybrid EV models to the Xpander and Xforce, which are popular in the ASEAN region.”

In addition to exploring collaboration with Foxconn, Mitsubishi Motors plans to enhance its electrified vehicle lineup by leveraging the strengths of the Alliance, such as receiving OEM models from Renault Group in Europe and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in North America.

Furthermore, Mitsubishi Motors is considering expanding collaboration with its Alliance partners globally, including in the Oceania region, to strengthen the electrified vehicle lineup and accelerate efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality.