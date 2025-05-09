Allego partners with KREISEL to deploy battery-integrated chargers

Dutch electric vehicle charging solutions provider Allego has announced a strategic partnership with KREISEL Electric, an Austrian manufacturer of high energy density battery systems, to roll out battery-integrated high-power chargers.

Combining Allego’s extensive network development expertise with KREISEL’s CHIMERO charging and energy-storage technology enables ultra-fast EV charging even in locations constrained by limited grid capacity and faster deployment at locations with long grid connection lead times, according to a media release.

Under the agreement, Allego will install KREISEL’s CHIMERO high-power chargers across its network of en-route and destination sites. The KREISEL CHIMERO enables locations where a separate battery system is not feasible. This integrated battery charging system spreads the power demand from a charging session over a longer period. It delivers instantaneously during peak charging demand, ensuring ultra-fast charging speeds while minimizing grid impact and avoiding costly infrastructure upgrades, the media release said.

“Partnering with KREISEL Electric empowers Allego to expand into regions held back by grid congestion, now and in the near future,” said Guillaume Goijen, Director of Charging Solutions & Site Design at Allego. “We have tested the system extensively at our test site and on live pilot sites. This economically efficient technology improves EV drivers’ charging experience and accelerates the transition to sustainable mobility.”

“This great partnership with Allego once again confirms that we have developed a market-relevant solution with our battery-integrated KREISEL CHIMERO chargers,” said Markus Kreisel, Member of the Management Board and Co-Founder of KREISEL Electric. “Allego is the right partner for our systems with the needed deep knowledge of the market behavior and needs. Both CPOs and EV drivers benefit from a reliable hardware, continuous energy supply, and efficient infrastructure.”

The next battery-integrated high-power chargers are slated for deployment in Q3 2025, and their phased expansion across Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and key European markets will continue through 2026.