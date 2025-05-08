Veeco taps into AI-driven demand with $35M AP300 lithography orders

The orders are expected to be delivered in 2025 and are supporting capacity expansions driven by several end markets, including AI and high-performance computing. Veeco’s Advanced Packaging Lithography business is expected to deliver strong year-over-year growth in 2025.

“Global megatrends such as AI and high-performance computing are driving strong demand for enabling technologies in advanced packaging,” says Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management, in a press release. “Customers require a lithography platform that can handle a wide range of advanced packaging process needs with best-in-class process capabilities and low cost of ownership. Our AP300 platform is distinguished as a solution that sets the industry standard for challenging advanced packaging processes required for high-performance, next-generation devices.”