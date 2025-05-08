imec spin-off eyeo raises €15 million to give cameras perfect eyesight

According to the company, this breakthrough unlocks picture quality, colour accuracy, resolution, and cost efficiency, which have never been possible before in smartphones – and beyond.

eyeo will use the EUR 15 million raised to drive evaluation kit development, prepare for scale manufacturing of a first sensor product, and expand its commercial partnerships to bring its imaging technology to market.

“eyeo is fundamentally redefining image sensing by eliminating decades-old limitations. Capturing all incoming light and drastically improving resolution is just the start—this technology paves the way for entirely new applications in imaging, from ultra-compact sensors to enhanced low-light performance, ultra-high resolution, and maximum image quality. We’re not just improving existing systems; we’re creating a new standard for the future of imaging,” says Jeroen Hoet, CEO of eyeo in a press release.

The company says it has already established partnerships with leading image sensor manufacturers and foundries to ensure a successful commercialisation of its technology. The new funds will be used to improve its current camera sensor designs further, optimise the waveguide technology for production scalability and accelerate the development of prototypes for evaluation.

eyeo looks to bring its camera sensors to a wide range of applications, from smartphones and VR glasses to any compact device that uses colour cameras. The first evaluation kits are expected to be available for selected customers within the next two years. Eyeo is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and has an R&D office in Leuven, Belgium.