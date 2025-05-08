Azad Engineering signs $54 million deal with GE Vernova

Indian precision engineering company Azad Engineering has announced the signing of an additional long-term supply contract with GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services business unit for supply of airfoils for nuclear and thermal power industries.

GE Vernova is an energy equipment manufacturing and services company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The contract, valued at $53.5 million, will span six years till 2030, according to a media release.

This contract follows the recent opening of Azad’s 7,600 sqm manufacturing facility in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad, designed to meet capacity commitments for GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services unit.

Under this contract, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will manufacture and supply highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced nuclear, industrial and thermal power industries.

This enhances Azad’s existing strategic long-term relationship with GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services business unit, positioning their company as a trusted supplier of high-performance parts/systems for their advanced turbine systems and essential industries, the media release said.

“This six-year agreement through 2030 strengthens our position in the global power generation supply chain and validates our precision engineering capabilities for critical applications,” said Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering. “The contract reinforces our commitment to investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities and skilled talent, enabling us to deliver highly engineered Airfoils for nuclear, industrial, and thermal power industries worldwide. We look forward to continuing our journey with GE Vernova’s Steam Power Services business unit, delivering precision, quality, and innovation that power essential infrastructure globally.”

Azad said it has been making significant investments in expanding its manufacturing capabilities as part of its strategic focus on long-term partnerships with global OEMs across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors.