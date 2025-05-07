Smart Photonics speed up production set up with Aixtron

The market for Inp-based Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs), valued around USD 3 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% until 2027. InP PICs growth is primarily driven by trends like 5G and 6G telecommunications, healthcare, and AI. Sensing technologies such as LiDAR in the automotive sector also play a vital role. InP PICs enhance photonic applications by integrating lasers directly onto the chip, miniaturising the devices and improving their speed.

Founded in cooperation with the Eindhoven University of Technology, Smart Photonics is an independent Indium Phosphide (InP) PIC foundry that has been in operation since 2012. The manufacturer of discrete and integrated photonic components is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven and is a longstanding Aixtron customer.

"The acquisition of Aixtron's G10-AsP system is a big step for Smart Photonics and will allow us to accelerate our innovation roadmap. It enhances our production capabilities with leading edge epitaxy technology, positioning Smart Photonics at the forefront of innovation in the integrated photonics industry," Johan Feenstra, CEO of Smart Photonics, in a press release.

The G10-AsP system is specifically designed for arsenide/phosphide applications and offers up to 4x superior on-wafer-uniformity for critical layers compared to the previous generation, thanks to an innovative injector and advanced temperature control. It is fully Cassette-to-Cassette automated and ensures ultimate process stability through In-Situ cleaning, providing consistent and reliable production.