Siemens and Intel expand collaboration on IC and packaging solutions

Siemens' Calibre platform is now certified for Intel's 18A production Process Design Kit (PDK), which features RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery. This enables mutual customers to use Calibre as a sign-off verification platform for next-generation IC designs.

Additionally, Siemens' Solido SPICE and Analog FastSPICE (AFS) tools have been certified for the Intel 18A Process Design Kit (PDK). These tools are part of Siemens' Solido Simulation Suite, which supports circuit verification for analog, mixed-signal, memory, library IP, 3D IC, and SoC designs.

Siemens’ Calibre and AFS tools have also been integrated into Intel Foundry’s Custom Reference Flow, enabling a simulation and sign-off workflow for chiplet and 3D IC designs.

In packaging, Siemens has certified a reference flow for Intel Foundry’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge-T (EMIB-T) with Through Silicon Via technology. The flow leverages Siemens' Innovator3D IC platform to provide a unified environment for digital twin modelling.

The company has joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator Chiplet Alliance as a founding member. The program focuses on chiplet design infrastructure and interoperability standards for high-complexity designs in commercial, aerospace, and defense applications.