Jenoptik opens the doors to its new fab in Dresden

By expanding its production and R&D capacities for micro-optics, Jenoptik is supporting production technologies with high-precision sensors for high-performance chips, for example, for applications in AI. The doors to the new fab in Dresden were officially opened on May 6, 2025.

“We are proud that we have completed this largest single investment in the company’s recent history, at just under 100 million euros, on schedule. In a challenging environment with constantly rising prices and scarce resources, this is an outstanding achievement. Our thanks go to everyone involved in the construction, our employees, and everyone who made this possible,” said Dr. Stefan Traeger, CEO of Jenoptik AG, in a press release.

The new high-tech fab now employs almost 100 people. Production exclusively takes place in ISO 5 and ISO 3 clean rooms. The locations previously distributed across Dresden are now united under one roof. Jenoptik says that the new fab offers significantly expanded production capacities for technologically highly sophisticated micro-optics and micro-optical sensors. These are mainly used in systems for semiconductor lithography and inspection, but also in systems for laser material processing, for example.

Jenoptik invested just under EUR 100 million in the new site, which has a total net floor space of 11,000 square metres, including 2,000 square metres for clean room production. In addition, significant investments were made in production equipment, some of which was relocated and some of which was expanded.