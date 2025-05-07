Ferrotec breaks ground on second manufacturing facility in Kulim
Ferrotec Holdings Corporation has officially broken ground on its second high-technology manufacturing facility in Kulim, Kedah, Malaysia, marking a MYR 1 billion (USD 226 million) investment aimed at strengthening its precision manufacturing capacity for semiconductor components.
The new facility, dubbed Kulim Factory #2, will cover nearly 1 million square feet across a 20-acre site and feature more than 700 CNC machines, smart production lines, and IoT-enabled systems, in line with Industry 4.0 standards. Scheduled for completion within a year, the facility is expected to create over 1,000 high-skilled jobs and significantly expand Ferrotec’s precision manufacturing capabilities.
This development increases Ferrotec’s total investment in Malaysia to MYR 1.9 billion (USD 448 million), reinforcing its strategic intent to deepen operations in Southeast Asia and improve service delivery to markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
"The groundbreaking of our second plant in Kulim is not only an important milestone in the history of Ferrotec, but also a true reflection of our deep cooperation on building the semiconductor industry chain. The success of our first facility has proven the validity of Ferrotec’s strategy of "rooting in Malaysia and serving the global market." It has strengthened our confidence to deepen cooperation and expand investment, setting a benchmark for Ferrotec’s ventures in Malaysia," says Mr. He Xian Han, Group CEO & President, in a press release