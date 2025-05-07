Ferrotec breaks ground on second manufacturing facility in Kulim

The new facility, dubbed Kulim Factory #2, will cover nearly 1 million square feet across a 20-acre site and feature more than 700 CNC machines, smart production lines, and IoT-enabled systems, in line with Industry 4.0 standards. Scheduled for completion within a year, the facility is expected to create over 1,000 high-skilled jobs and significantly expand Ferrotec’s precision manufacturing capabilities.

This development increases Ferrotec’s total investment in Malaysia to MYR 1.9 billion (USD 448 million), reinforcing its strategic intent to deepen operations in Southeast Asia and improve service delivery to markets across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.