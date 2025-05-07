CODICO and Cavli Wireless form partnership
Distributor Codico has entered into a strategic partnership with Cavli Wireless, a provider of cellular IoT connectivity solutions. Through the collaboration, Codico becomes the official distribution partner for Cavli’s advanced IoT modules throughout the European market.
Cavli Wireless offers a range of cellular IoT modules – including LTE Cat 1, Cat 1bis, Cat 4, Cat 6, LPWAN, and 5G RedCap technologies – designed to power a wide spectrum of applications. These span across automotive, micromobility, healthcare, smart cities, utilities, and Industry 4.0. Each module is integrated with Cavli’s proprietary Hubble platform, featuring intelligent eSIM management, remote device management, and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates, ensuring global connectivity and operational efficiency.
All modules meet regulatory compliance standards and carry the necessary carrier certifications.
The partnership is expected to drive adoption of Cavli’s solutions across multiple industries by enabling customers to rapidly deploy intelligent, connected systems.
“We are proud to collaborate with Cavli Wireless to bring their state-of-the-art IoT modules to our European customer base,” said Magnus Gustavsson, Codico Vice President, in a press release. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, high-performance technologies that meet the evolving demands of the IoT market.”