CODICO and Cavli Wireless form partnership

Cavli Wireless offers a range of cellular IoT modules – including LTE Cat 1, Cat 1bis, Cat 4, Cat 6, LPWAN, and 5G RedCap technologies – designed to power a wide spectrum of applications. These span across automotive, micromobility, healthcare, smart cities, utilities, and Industry 4.0. Each module is integrated with Cavli’s proprietary Hubble platform, featuring intelligent eSIM management, remote device management, and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates, ensuring global connectivity and operational efficiency.

All modules meet regulatory compliance standards and carry the necessary carrier certifications.

The partnership is expected to drive adoption of Cavli’s solutions across multiple industries by enabling customers to rapidly deploy intelligent, connected systems.