Sustio completes €68.5M expansion, doubling HDI capacity in Penang

Since its inception in Batu Kawan three years ago, Sustio has invested approximately MYR 750 million (EUR 157.6 million) to develop Southeast Asia’s first advanced manufacturing facility.

Plans are underway for Sustio Building 3 on its current site, and an additional 10 acres have been acquired for a proposed Building 4, signalling Simmtech's commitment to the region.

“The Simmtech Group’s long-term commitment—evidenced by plans for Sustio Building 3 and an additional 10-acre site for Building 4—signals a bright future for Batu Kawan as a site for advanced electronics manufacturing.” He added, “As Penang continues to strengthen its position as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East,’ the State Government remains committed to enhancing infrastructure that supports and complements investor needs,” says Penang Chief Minister YAB Chow Kon Yeow in a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The expansion so far has generated 1,400 high-value jobs and also strengthened Malaysia’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain.