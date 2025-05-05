TSMC breaks ground on third Arizona fab

The new fab, part of a USD 100 billion additional investment by TSMC, is expected to significantly boost the country's semiconductor capacity, producing chips for use in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and consumer electronics.

The investment is expected to create an estimated 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years, with tens of thousands of high-paying tech jobs to follow, and contribute over USD 200 billion in indirect economic output across Arizona over the next decade, according to company estimates, according to a press release from the White House.

“As part of our commitment to support the needs of America's leading innovators in smartphones, HPC and AI, we recently broke ground on our third fab, which will introduce more advanced semiconductor capacity to the United States,” said TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei in the press release. “We are grateful for the Secretary’s commitment to supporting the advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.”

TSMC's Arizona operation is now the largest single foreign direct investment in US history. The expansion underscores the growing strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing on American soil.

The groundbreaking coincided with the 100th day of President Trump’s administration. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick attended the event and praised the investment as evidence of the administration’s push to restore US industrial leadership.

“President Trump’s bold leadership and clear direction are driving companies and jobs back to this country at a record pace,” Lutnick said.

Major TSMC customers and industry leaders expressed strong support for the project. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the expansion a boost for “the high-skilled American jobs of tomorrow,” while Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang described the administration’s support for US manufacturing as “vital—for the next industrial revolution.” AMD Chair and CEO, Lisa Su confirmed that the company would begin production of its 5th Gen EPYC server processors at the new fab later this year.

The facility is a centerpiece of the Trump administration’s Investment Accelerator Program, part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.