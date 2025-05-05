Chinese skyscraper-cleaning robot deal with U.S. suspended

In what was expected to be a first for the U.S., the deal between Lingdu and its U.S. client has been cancelled amid tariffs on high-tech imports from the Trump administration. The tariffs, set at 145%, were installed to protect domestic industries from foreign competition, but this latest move has potentially cut off the cost advantage of technology produced by Chinese firms.

Lingdu, based in Guangzhou, manufactures fully autonomous robotic window cleaners under its X-Human brand. Its latest robot, dubbed the Lingkong, is capable of cleaning 2,000 square meters per day, which is three times more than a human crew can manage. After successful tests on the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai and the Guangzhou International Finance Centre, it has received enormous interest from organizations in Western countries.

The robot gains its efficiency from the wheels and suction cups used to cling to glass surfaces and a battery that’s capable of operating for up to three hours on a single charge. In the aftermath of the tariff announcement relating to China, the unnamed U.S. customer paused its deal.

According to Lingdu CEO Chen Zhen, the customer in question said the uncertainty surrounding tariffs has forced it to put the brakes on the current deal. It’s a familiar story with a variety of companies suspending deals with Chinese technology companies while they wait to see what happens with the evolving U.S. tariff policy.

Although it comes as a great disappointment to Lingdu, it offers a potential opening for U.S. companies to fill the gap, with competitors like Skyline Robotics already in the process of developing AI-powered robots to automate window cleaning.

China has long enjoyed a considerable advantage in robotics, with massive cost advantages emanating from its tech hubs. With tariffs causing chaos within the Chinese market and making imports prohibitively expensive, it presents a rare opportunity for players in both the European and North American markets to try to catch up in what’s a highly specialized market.

Currently, the market is experiencing significant problems, with high-rise maintenance automation seen as the solution to rampant labor shortages, tightening safety regulations, and pressure for more cost savings. Should domestic firms use the break between China and the U.S., it could pose a generational opportunity to catch up and scale their own operations.