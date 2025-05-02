Reliance NU Suntech inks $1.1B solar-BESS deal with SECI

Power generating and distribution company Reliance Power’s subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd has signed a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement with the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project, which entails a capital investment of up to Rs 100 billion (about USD 1.1 billion), will deploy over 1,700 MWp of installed solar generation capacity, Reliance Power said.

Reliance NU Suntech will supply 930 MW of solar power integrated with 465 MW/1,860 MWh BESS.

The allocation was awarded through a competitive bidding process, which saw participation from five leading energy companies. The deal was finalised following NU Suntech’s winning bid in December 2024.

To secure the deal, Reliance NU Suntech submitted a performance bank guarantee worth ₹3.8 billion. The entire process from reverse auction to signing the agreement was completed within five months, according to Reliance Power.

“This is a strategic milestone for us and a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to India’s clean energy transition,” Reliance Power said. “The project will contribute significantly to meeting the country’s renewable energy goals and boosting energy storage infrastructure.”

Reliance Power currently operates a portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including the 3,960 MW coal-based Sasan power plant in Madhya Pradesh.