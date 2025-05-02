ABS batteries will now power TICO’s EV terminal tractors

American Battery Solutions (ABS) has signed a partnership with TICO, a terminal tractor manufacturer in North America that also owns and operates its own fleet, to provide its Proliance Intelligent Battery Series 700-volt lithium-ion batteries to power TICO’s fleet of Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractors.

Under the initial partnership, valued at more than USD 132 million, TICO is integrating ABS’ high-voltage, off-the-shelf Proliance battery packs into its fleet of EV terminal tractors, delivering a scalable range of onboard energy levels with 104, 208 and 312 kWh options available, according to a media release.

“American Battery Solutions is proud to support TICO’s next-gen Pro-Spotter electric terminal tractor program,” said Subhash Dhar, ABS Founder, Chairman and CEO. “By integrating the ABS Proliance T700-100 battery packs with multiple energy capacity solutions, TICO can offer flexibility and reliability to meet a range of operational needs.”

TICO started securing its first orders of the Proliance lithium-ion battery packs in the first quarter of 2025. Unit volumes of the batteries, which are produced at ABS’ Springboro, Ohio Advanced Manufacturing Center, will continue to increase delivery through fiscal year 2028, the media release said.

TICO uses the Class 8 vehicles to move semi-trailers and shipping containers short distances quickly and efficiently. TICO terminal tractors are commonly operated in warehouses, ports, cargo yards, truck terminals and cross-dock facilities.

A subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp, Michigan-based ABS is involved in designing, developing and manufacturing advanced battery systems for commercial, fleet, and industrial on- and off-road vehicles.