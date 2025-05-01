Wolfspeed CFO Neill Reynolds to step down

The company stated that Reynolds will remain in his position through the end of May to support ongoing negotiations with lenders aimed at strengthening Wolfspeed’s capital structure. He is also expected to participate in the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call on May 8.

“Neill has been an important partner as we navigate our liability-management initiatives and position Wolfspeed for its next phase,” said Thomas Werner, Executive Chairman, in a press release. “We appreciate his commitment to staying on to support our efforts to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.”

Wolfspeed has begun the search for a permanent CFO, engaging an executive-search firm to assess both internal and external candidates.

At the same time, the company reaffirmed its financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.