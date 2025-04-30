NTT signs MoU to set up $1.2B AI data centre cluster in Hyderabad

Japan’s IT services company NTT DATA and Mumbai-based cloud platform Neysa Networks have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish an AI data centre cluster in Hyderabad, with an investment of INR 105 billion (about USD 1.2 billion).

The facility in Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana will feature a 400 MW data center cluster and host AI supercomputing infrastructure with 25,000 GPUs, according to a report by news agency PTI quoting an official release.

The partnership combines NTT DATA’s global leadership in data centers with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling the joint development of AI-first solutions and creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem anchored in Telangana, the release said.

“Telangana offers policy stability, reliable power, skilled talent, and the fastest clearances through our single-window system — to make your investment smooth and secure,” Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said. “We welcome NTT Data as it begins a long-term partnership to power the next generation of AI and digital services from Hyderabad.”

Neysa provides access to GPUs, and has raised around USD 50 million to date. Many of the company’s leadership team were previously at NTT/Netmagic, according to a report by Data Center Dynamics.