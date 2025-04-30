Fujitsu, Supermicro expand collaboration in AI computing

Fujitsu and Super Micro Computer are deepening their strategic collaboration in AI computing to facilitate the secure application of generative AI within dedicated environments.

As a result, the two companies, alongside the wider Fujitsu Group, have announced the launch of the PRIMERGY GX2570 M8s, a Supermicro OEM server product featuring a high-performance GPU, SupportDesk, a high-quality maintenance and operational support service for Supermicro products offering the world’s first maintenance provision for the company’s liquid-cooled and GPU servers, and Infrastructure Manager, an integrated management tool designed to simplify server administration.

Starting in July 2025, Fujitsu will combine these OEM products, maintenance services, and integrated management tools with its Takane large language model (LLM) for enterprises, to offer a managed services for building generative AI infrastructure, allowing customers to leverage generative AI without the need to own the assets, according to a media release.

The PRIMERGY GX2570 M8s is a server designed for large-scale generative AI applications and will be offered in two cooling configurations: a 10U air-cooled model and a 4U liquid-cooled model, both featuring the advanced NVIDIA HGX B200 GPU.

The SupportDesk maintenance and operation support service will offer high-quality support for Supermicro servers provided by Fujitsu Group, including on-site response to addresses in Japan within approximately 2 hours achieved through a network of 4,000 experienced engineers at 700 engineer locations nationwide.

“By strengthening its collaboration with Supermicro, Fujitsu has created a comprehensive managed service offering that combines OEM servers with high-performance GPUs for generative AI in dedicated environments, along with high-quality maintenance, integrated management services and the Takane LLM for enterprises,” said Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, Fujitsu Limited. “We are confident that this initiative is an innovative step toward promoting safe and secure generative AI utilization and will contribute to the expansion of our customers’ businesses.”