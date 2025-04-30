BASF invests in new semiconductor-grade sulfuric acid plant

The plant is scheduled to begin operations by 2027 and will include high-purity manufacturing capabilities designed to meet rising demand from the European semiconductor industry.

The company did not disclose the exact scale of the investment but said it would fall within the high double-digit million-euro range.

The move comes amid several new chip manufacturing plants being constructed or expanded in Europe. BASF stated that its decision is supported by long-term supply agreements and collaborations with partners, including one currently building a new chip production plant in the region.