India’s Indofast, Green Tiger team up to offer EV retrofit kits

Indian battery swapping firm Indofast Energy has partnered with Green Tiger Mobility to offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly retrofit solution, making it easier for riders to adopt electric vehicles (EVs).

The approach enables riders to convert their petrol two-wheelers to EVs with Green Tiger Mobility’s conversion kits. Riders can then use Indofast’s battery-swapping network to deal with issues like range and charging times.

The solution currently supports the top 11 best-selling scooter models, including Hero (Maestro and Pleasure), Honda (Activa, Aviator, Dio, and Cliq), Suzuki (Access and Swish), TVS (Jupiter and Wego), and Yamaha (Fascino), according to a report by MachineMaker.

Currently available in Bangalore, the service will be rolled out in Delhi by May, with plans to expand to other parts of the country within 12 to 15 months.

Indofast Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between IndianOil and SUN Mobility, operates over 900 battery swap stations across India, catering to e-autos, e-bikes and e-scooters.

“Imagine your trusty petrol scooter transformed into a sleek, battery-swappable EV. No need to buy a new vehicle—just an easy, sustainable upgrade,” said Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President of Indofast Energy. “This partnership marks a major step toward cleaner, greener mobility, helping reduce fuel costs, cut emissions, and contribute to India’s EV adoption goals.”