Panasonic Energy to supply batteries for Harbinger’s EVs

Harbinger, an American medium-duty electric vehicle (EV) company, and Japan’s Panasonic Energy, a Panasonic Group Company, announced that Panasonic Energy is now the official battery cell supplier for Harbinger.

Panasonic Energy’s lithium-ion batteries are incorporated into Harbinger’s proprietary battery system to power its American-made medium-duty electric vehicles.

Panasonic Energy will supply Harbinger with its latest 2170 batteries for all models, according to a media release. These battery cells boast an energy density of above 800Wh/L (watt-hours per liter), ensuring superior energy solutions that enhance truck performance and efficiency.

Initially, Panasonic Energy will supply Harbinger with battery cells manufactured in Japan, which will be delivered to Harbinger’s headquarters in Garden Grove, California. In the near future, the two companies look to expand production to include Panasonic Energy’s manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas, the media release said.

This opportunity would enable the addition of US-produced battery cells to Harbinger’s existing US-based production of battery packs, making the complete battery pack assembly the first in the commercial vehicle sector to be fully US-sourced.

Harbinger’s American-made platform, also known as a stripped chassis, was developed for medium-duty vehicles such as walk-in vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles, delivery vans, and emergency and disaster response vehicles. The company designs and manufactures its chassis at its Garden Grove, California facility.

As of March 2025, Panasonic Energy had supplied approximately 19 billion lithium-ion EV batteries globally, equivalent to powering 3.7 million EVs.

“The battery cells we are using are the latest version Panasonic Energy supplies to the top consumer EV OEMs,” John Harris, Co-founder and CEO, Harbinger, said. “Panasonic Energy’s long track record of both high-quality battery cell production and the industry’s lowest defect rates sets them apart and ensures Harbinger’s chassis will be outfitted with the best batteries available today.”