Certus Semiconductor joins TSMC IP alliance program

Certus Semiconductor, a US-based provider of custom I/O and ESD solutions, has announced an official partnership to join the TSMC Intellectual Property (IP) Alliance program, a key element of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP).

Certus specializes in high-performance ESD solutions for many RF and high-speed interfaces, including WiFi, Cellular, HDMI, LVDS, USB, XAUI, and up to 256Gb SerDes. The company offers flexible multi-voltage GPIO and ODIO solutions supporting diverse protocols alongside high-voltage structures (10V, 20V+) on low-voltage CMOS for advanced applications. Certus optimizes its I/O libraries for automotive, aerospace and radiation environments.

As a member of the TSMC IP Alliance, Certus delivers production-proven IP that ensures seamless integration with TSMC process nodes, ranging from 180nm to 12nm. The solutions include multi-protocol and multi-voltage I/O Libraries; GPIOs that support numerous standards with extended specifications; specialized high-speed die-to-die interface solutions; and high-voltage, extreme high-voltage (>10V) ESD in 65nm and below, according to a media release.

“For 16 years, Certus has worked indirectly with TSMC to provide the best I/O and ESD solutions to our customers,” said Stephen Fairbanks, CEO and CTO of Certus Semiconductor, “We are excited to officially partner with TSMC and provide our solutions to their entire OIP ecosystem.”