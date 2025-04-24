Frontline researchers can now have access to a state-of-the-art etching system for fabricating nanoscale semiconductor devices, including Specialty Technologies, that are needed to support a range of applications — from consumer and industrial electronics to AI and quantum computing hardware.

The Berkeley Marvell NanoLab is a shared research centre providing cross-departmental principal investigators and academic and industrial researchers with access to micro- and nano-fabrication technologies, typically only found in modern fab facilities.

"We believe that academia-industry collaboration is crucial to driving the nanofabrication advancements needed for new generations of Specialty Technologies," said Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer at Lam Research, in a press release. "Lam's donation will give UC Berkeley's NanoLab researchers the ability to work directly with an industry-proven semiconductor manufacturing system in their efforts to accelerate innovation and develop new, novel processes."

The system combines Lam's Kiyo conductor and metal etch, Flex dielectric etch, and a state-of-the-art Syndion GP deep reactive ion etch chambers on a Lam 2300 platform. It is capable of etching a broad range of materials needed for manufacturing next-generation semiconductor devices and advancing Specialty Technology applications such as optoelectronics and photonics, sensors and radio frequency (RF) solutions.