Valens, ESWIN team up to bring MIPI A-PHY offering to China market

Israeli company Valens Semiconductor and China’s ESWIN Computing have announced a partnership to bring a comprehensive suite of MIPI A-PHY solutions to the Chinese market. The partnership presents Chinese automakers the opportunity to source locally manufactured, production-ready MIPI A-PHY chipsets for both sensor and display connectivity.

By leveraging Valens’ A-PHY expertise and technology as a key contributor to the MIPI A-PHY standard and ESWIN Computing’s technological capabilities and deep market understanding, the two companies are uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for MIPI A-PHY products in China, according to a media release.

MIPI A-PHY is the first automotive industry standard developed for in-vehicle high-speed sensor and display connectivity. The standard has attracted a growing ecosystem that is designing products based on the MIPI A-PHY. Adoption of A-PHY has been notably swift in China, where seven silicon vendors have already completed interoperability testing. Valens is a leader in MIPI A-PHY, offering the first chipsets on the market to comply with the standard, the VA7000 Series, and the first to achieve design wins with OEMs, the media release said.

“China is a key innovator in the automotive industry, and it is therefore no surprise that the MIPI A-PHY standard is seeing such rapid adoption there,” said Adar Segal, Head of Automotive Business at Valens Semiconductor. “MIPI A-PHY’s pace of adoption in China represents a huge business opportunity, and our partnership with an outstanding local company, ESWIN Computing, allows us to maximize this opportunity.”