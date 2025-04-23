Polar to onshore fabrication of advanced devices on 200mm wafers

As part of this agreement, Polar will fabricate High Voltage 650V Class GaN-on-Si devices for Renesas and other customers in its 200mm automotive quality high-volume manufacturing facility in Minnesota. This facility, recently expanded with new processing and automation equipment, is poised to meet growing demand for next-gen semiconductor solutions.

Polar and Renesas will work together to scale commercial production of GaN devices, expanding its use across critical industries, including automotive, data centre, consumer, industrial, and aerospace & defence markets. Polar states in a press release that the agreement ensures the US has a reliable, domestic source for this semiconductor technology.

“This licensing and commercial production agreement underscores our commitment to strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem. GaN is a game-changing technology for Power and RF, and with Renesas as our partner, we are well-positioned to ramp commercial production, secure key defense programs, and drive the next wave of semiconductor innovation,” says Surya Iyer, President and COO of Polar Semiconductor in the press release.