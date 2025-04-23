Micron restructures business units to target AI-driven demand
Micron Technology has announced a significant reorganisation of its business units, making a strategic pivot to better align with the growing influence of AI across all sectors.
The memory and storage manufacturer will now operate under a market segment-based structure, replacing its previous product-focused divisions. The move comes as high-performance memory becomes increasingly critical to powering AI workloads, from cloud computing to embedded systems.
The new structure will consist of four business units: Cloud Memory (CMBU), Core Data Center (CDBU), Mobile and Client (MCBU), and Automotive and Embedded (AEBU). Each unit will focus on specific customer groups and technology applications, with leadership drawn from Micron’s existing executive team.
Micron will begin transitioning to this new business structure immediately. The transition is expected to be completed early in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which starts on May 30, 2025.
"This reorganisation completes our evolution to a market segment-focused business unit structure, with exciting AI-led growth opportunities in every business unit,” says Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology, in a press release. “This structure sharpens our ability to partner deeply with customers and build on our tremendous portfolio momentum with differentiated solutions for all end markets.”