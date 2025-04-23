Micron restructures business units to target AI-driven demand

The memory and storage manufacturer will now operate under a market segment-based structure, replacing its previous product-focused divisions. The move comes as high-performance memory becomes increasingly critical to powering AI workloads, from cloud computing to embedded systems.

The new structure will consist of four business units: Cloud Memory (CMBU), Core Data Center (CDBU), Mobile and Client (MCBU), and Automotive and Embedded (AEBU). Each unit will focus on specific customer groups and technology applications, with leadership drawn from Micron’s existing executive team.

Micron will begin transitioning to this new business structure immediately. The transition is expected to be completed early in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which starts on May 30, 2025.