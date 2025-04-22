ZF bags key order for electric axle from Indian manufacturer

ZF division Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS), a division of Germany’s ZF Group, has secured a multi-year business nomination to supply several thousand units of its electric axle, the AxTrax 2, with a leading manufacturer in India.

The deal will see the AxTrax 2 integrated into a new fleet of zero-emissions intercity buses, further deepening ZF’s extensive presence in India’s growing commercial vehicle electrification sector, according to a media release.

“This nomination demonstrates how leading manufacturers across the globe are increasingly attracted to our comprehensive technology portfolio,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management, head of the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division and responsible for the India Region. “It shows how our tailored solutions support manufacturers at every stage of their electrification journey, enabling them to accelerate their transformation towards cleaner, more efficient mobility.”

The AxTrax 2 electric axle is designed to replace the engine, transmission and conventional axle to electrify a commercial vehicle, delivering 210 kW of continuous power. Part of ZF’s modular e-mobility kit, the AxTrax 2 integrates in-house developed components into an innovative axle-based solution that is highly efficient, compact and lightweight in design.

“ZF Group has an established presence in India’s commercial vehicle sector, consistently leading the charge in pioneering advanced technology solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in mobility,” said Akash Passey, President ZF Group in India. “This business nomination highlights our pivotal role in delivering innovative mobility solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our OEM partners.”