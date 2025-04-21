Atul Greentech and Amara Raja form EV battery alliance

India’s Atul Greentech Private Limited (AGPL), a subsidiary of Atul Auto Limited, and Amara Raja Group have announced a strategic partnership agreement for collaboration in the development and supply of LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery packs and chargers for electric vehicles (EVs).

The collaboration will extend to the development of cells, including advanced chemistry cells for Atul Greentech’s upcoming offerings.

The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M), Atul Greentech Private Limited, and Amara Raja Power Systems Limited.

As part of this agreement, the battery packs for Atul Greentech’s three-wheelers will be manufactured at Amara Raja’s Giga Corridor at Divitipalli in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

“Amara Raja and Atul Greentech have long -standing mutually beneficial partnership and I am happy to strengthen it further with the MoU we have signed today,” said Vijay Kedia, Director at Atul Auto Limited. “Atul Greentech has always been at the forefront of innovation that benefits and empowers our customers. Together with Amara Raja we are confident of advancing our successful EV journey as India adapts to electric mobility.”

“Amara Raja Group is committed to play the role of a catalyst in India’s energy transition. We believe that a domestic ecosystem of cells, packs, chargers along with research and development is critical as India embraces electric vehicles and are working with likeminded partners to offer them best in class products for their needs,” said Vijayanand Samudrala, President, New Energy, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility. “We have immense respect for their contribution to electrify mobility in India and we are hopeful that this new agreement will further enhance their product portfolio.”

ARE&M offers a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, EV chargers, li-ion battery pack assembly, and automotive and industrial lubricants.