Meet ‘Adam,’ Reitar Logtech’s first humanoid logistics robot

Hong Kong-based Reitar Logtech has partnered with AI firm NEXX to launch its first humanoid robot, “Adam,” designed specifically for logistics operations in Hong Kong.

As a comprehensive development platform focused on logistics assets, Reitar’s Property + Logistics Technology (PLT) one-stop solution successfully integrates resources from logistics property development to service provision, delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions that lead industry trends, according to a media release.

In this collaboration, Reitar has leveraged its deep insights into the pain points of the industry to guide the development of the humanoid robot Adam, providing diverse scenarios and needs within the ecosystem to ensure seamless integration of outcomes with actual operations.

Reitar will incorporate NEXX’s advanced technology in AI, especially the LLM model-driven NEXXBot logistics brain, to endow Adam with intelligent decision-making capabilities in logistics.

“By learning autonomously in real environments, Adam will have an optimized design for its motion control center, utilizing advanced control algorithms and high-precision sensor technology, driven by the AI agent under NEXXBot, enabling Adam to execute complex tasks such as handling, sorting, and shelving with precision, significantly enhancing logistics operational efficiency,” Reitar Logtech said in the media release.

As the collaboration progresses, Adam is set to be fully applied in logistics warehouse. With its intelligent and automated operating methods, it will take on core tasks of cargo handling, sorting, and shelving across multiple scenarios, playing various roles in smart logistics warehouses and achieving leapfrog development, the company said.

Reitar believes that the successful application of Adam will serve as a model for the industry’s intelligent transformation, setting a new benchmark for the entire sector and accelerating its transition towards greater intelligence and efficiency.