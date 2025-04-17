Melexis deepens China bet with local chip production

The move marks a new phase in the company's over 20-year presence in the region and comes as China's demand for high-performance automotive and industrial electronics continues to grow.

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) area accounted for 60% of Melexis' total sales, with Greater China contributing nearly half of that, underscoring the region’s strategic importance.

Starting in early 2024, Melexis established a partnership to outsource semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) locally in China to better serve local customers. Later that year, the company expanded this strategy and partnered with a Chinese wafer manufacturer to produce Melexis-designed chips tailored for the Chinese market. These products are expected to go into production in the first half of 2026.

In March this year, Melexis opened a larger office in Shanghai to strengthen its presence in China. The new space functions as a central hub for sales, marketing, technical support, and engineering.