Melexis deepens China bet with local chip production
Belgian semiconductor company Melexis is taking the next steps in its China strategy by establishing a locally embedded logistics hub and end-to-end local manufacturing in China.
The move marks a new phase in the company's over 20-year presence in the region and comes as China's demand for high-performance automotive and industrial electronics continues to grow.
In 2024, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) area accounted for 60% of Melexis' total sales, with Greater China contributing nearly half of that, underscoring the region’s strategic importance.
Starting in early 2024, Melexis established a partnership to outsource semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) locally in China to better serve local customers. Later that year, the company expanded this strategy and partnered with a Chinese wafer manufacturer to produce Melexis-designed chips tailored for the Chinese market. These products are expected to go into production in the first half of 2026.
In March this year, Melexis opened a larger office in Shanghai to strengthen its presence in China. The new space functions as a central hub for sales, marketing, technical support, and engineering.
“With this announcement, we continue and expand our strategic roadmap in China. Melexis has grown its activities in China for more than 20 years, and in 2024, we concluded an agreement for end-to-end local manufacturing,” says Dieter Verstreken, VP of China Strategy at Melexis in a press release. “This exciting next step will see new products coming from our Chinese wafer manufacturer from early 2026, helping to improve lead times. This is especially critical in this fast-growing market, and our existing customers have already responded favourably.”