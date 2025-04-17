IIT Delhi partners with Micron to boost semiconductor research

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), one of India’s leading engineering colleges, and US chipmaker Micron Technology have teamed up to advance research in electronic materials and AI-driven modeling, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.

This collaboration aims to harness cutting-edge technology and scientific innovation to address critical challenges in the semiconductor sector, reinforcing a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and development, according to a media release.

The research will focus on electronic materials and AI-powered neural models to predict and mitigate fatigue and fracture propagation in copper-based electronic components, ultimately enhancing the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices.

“At IIT Delhi, we are committed to fostering industry-academia collaborations that drive impactful research and innovation,” said Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi. “Our association with Micron Technology is a perfect confluence of academic rigor and industrial expertise, propelling advancements in electronic materials and AI-driven modeling and addressing critical challenges in the semiconductor industry.”

“Micron’s partnership with IIT Delhi will drive our joint efforts in developing cutting-edge AI models and crystal plasticity frameworks, strengthening our commitment to innovation and the future of semiconductor technology,” said Dr. Gurtej S. Sandhu, an IIT Delhi alumnus and Principal Fellow & Vice President at Micron Technology.

The IIT Delhi-Micron association signifies a bold step in driving technology-driven research and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, ensuring that both academia and industry work hand in hand to solve complex real-world problems, the media release said.