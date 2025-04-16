Isuzu, Fujitsu team up to commercialize software defined vehicles

Automobile manufacturer Isuzu Motors and IT services provider Fujitsu have announced the signing of a partnership agreement to strengthen the development of competitive software-defined vehicles (SDVs) for commercial mobility.

Through this partnership, the two Japanese companies aim to solve issues in the logistics industry such as improving efficiency and achieving carbon neutrality.

Leveraging their respective strengths in commercial vehicles and digital technology, the companies will work on developing software update systems, fostering software talent, improving development efficiency, and strengthening the development infrastructure, according to a media release.

In October 2022, Isuzu and Fujitsu, through their jointly invested company Transtron Corporation, launched GATEX, a commercial vehicle information platform providing advanced operation management and support services. Based on GATEX, Isuzu has provided its unique solutions for approximately 570,000 commercial vehicles, such as advanced genuine maintenance program PREISM and telematics system MIMAMORI.

“Commercializing SDVs will allow for more sophisticated data utilization and lead to gains in transportation efficiency, streamlined logistics through enhanced visualization, and reduced CO2 emissions via optimized energy management for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs),” Fujitsu said in the media release.

This partnership will strengthen GATEX as a leading data utilization platform for commercial SDVs, driving the development of innovative solutions for the logistics sector.

This collaboration represents a key element of Isuzu Group’s 1 trillion yen investment in innovation, announced in May 2023, and establishes a crucial foundation for the development and expansion of next-generation SDVs, autonomous driving, and connected technologies and services, the media release said.

Through this partnership, Fujitsu will accelerate in-vehicle software development via its SDV offering, part of the Fujitsu Uvance business model to solve societal issues, and contribute to improved logistics efficiency and reduced environmental impact.